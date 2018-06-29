Backend firms gearing up for robust demand for TDDI chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Demand for TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chips is set to ramp up starting the third quarter, with Taiwan-based backend firms including Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies, and semiconductor probe card supplier MJC Probe (MPI) gearing up for the demand boom, according to industry sources.

Demand for smartphone panel-use driver ICs is picking up in June, said the sources, adding that the growing adoption of edge-to-edge displays among smartphones will also be driving demand for TDDI solutions in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, tight production capacities at IC foundries and rising raw materials costs have posed challenges to Taiwan-based LCD driver IC firms eager to expand their presence in the TDDI chip segment, the sources noted. FocalTech Systems, for example, has had insufficient wafer foundry capacity to support its TDDI chip shipments.

Novatek Microelectronics, on the contrary, has managed to secure enough capacity from its foundry partners to boost its TDDI chip shipments, the sources suggested. With its larger-scale operations and better economies of scale than its fellow Taiwan-based rivals', Novatek is able to gain capacity support from 8-inch foundries, which have been running at full capacities to fabricate MCUs and other chips for the ever-thriving IoT and automotive electronics segments that offer much higher gross margins, the sources said.

Novatek reportedly has ChipMOS provide backend services for its TDDI chips, while Synaptics and FocalTech Systems are among Chipbond's main TDDI chip customers. Both Chipbond and ChipMOS have responded saying they do not comment on specific orders and customers.

MPI, which provides probe cards for wafer testing, is the largest Taiwan-based probe card supplier for the manufacture of LCD driver ICs and TDDI chips. An anticipated ramp-up of TDDI chip demand will also make a positive contribution to MPI's performance in the second half of 2018.