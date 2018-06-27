ChipMOS seeing COF packaging capacity run at full utilization

Julian Ho, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

ChipMOS Technologies has seen its COF (chip-on-film) packaging production capacity run at full utilization, thanks to strong demand for TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chips for use in smartphone panels, according to company chairman SJ Cheng.

TDDI chip demand from China's first-tier smartphone vendors has been robust, raising significantly production utilization rates at ChipMOS and other related backend services providers, Cheng indicated. TDDI chip demand has been driven by the growing adoption of edge-to-edge displays among smartphones.

COF is set to replace chip-on-glass (COG) to become the mainstream packaging method for handset panel driver ICs, as a result of the rising popularity of bezel-less smartphones, industry observers generally believe.

ChipMOS has also enjoyed strong testing demand for DRAM and flash memory chips, said Cheng, adding that the company has over 500 sets of testing equipment running at nearly 100% of capacity.

Despite fewer orders placed by Micron Technology, orders from ChipMOS' other memory chip clients including Macronix International, Winbond Electronics and Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT) continue to ramp up, Cheng noted. ChipMOS' loss of orders from Micron will be partially offset by more orders from Taiwan-based memory firms, Cheng said.

ChipMOS has been losing orders from Micron as the US vendor works more closely with Powertech Technology (PTI).

In addition, ChipMOS will see its shipments for 3D sensing components expand in the second half of 2018, said Cheng, which declined to detail its specific customers and orders.

ChipMOS expects to post sequential revenue growth through the third quarter of 2018, according to Cheng, without giving financial guidance.

In other news, ChipMOS and its fellow Taiwan-based driver-IC backend company Chipbond Technology both raised their quotes for certain backend services, particularly COF packaging, by 5-10% in the first half of 2018, according to industry sources. The two backend firms are mulling making another upward adjustments in their quotes between August and September, the sources said.