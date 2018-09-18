FocalTech demands NT$790 million from Novatek for alleged patent infringement

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

FocalTech Systems has demanded at least NT$794 million (US$25.8 million) from fellow IC design company Novatek Microelectronics for allegedly infringing its patents related to TDDI chip solutions.

FocalTech has filed a lawsuit with the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court against Novatek, alleging Novatek's integrated driver and controller chip code-named NT36672A infringes its patents associated with touch controller with display driver integration (TDDI) solutions.

The demanded compensation is to recoup its revenue losses during the first three quarters of 2018, FocalTech said. The company added it may demand higher compensation if Novatek continues to sell the allegedly infringing product.

FocalTech also requested the court to ban the sale of Novatek's allegedly infringing chips.

The adoption of TDDI chips have started rising among smartphones, thanks to the growing popularity of bezel-less models.