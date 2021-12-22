中文網
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    Seventeen semiconductor companies to see 2021 revenue top US$10 billion

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IC Insights has forecast that 17 companies will have worldwide semiconductor (IC and OSD - optoelectronics, sensor, and discrete) sales of more than US$10.0 billion in 2021.

    The 17 companies include nine suppliers headquartered in the US, three in Europe, two in Taiwan and South Korea, and one in Japan, according to IC Insights. They include six fabless companies (Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom, MediaTek, AMD and Apple) and one pure-play foundry (TSMC).

    The 17 semiconductor companies will see their combined sales jump 26% on year in 2021, 1pp greater than IC Insights' total worldwide semiconductor industry growth forecast of 25% for the year.

    Growth rates among the 17 companies are expected to range from AMD's 65% to Intel's -1%, IC Insights said. Four companies - AMD, MediaTek, Nvidia and Qualcomm - are forecast to post a sales gain of greater than 50% this year.

    Samsung's semiconductor sales are forecast to be nearly US$83.1 billion in 2021, making it the largest semiconductor supplier this year, IC Insights said. Driven by a resurgent memory market and relatively flat sales results from Intel, Samsung once again replaced Intel as the leading semiconductor producer beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

    With the DRAM market NAND flash markets showing strong growth in 2021, Samsung is forecast to register a 34% increase in 2021/2020 sales and open up a US$7.5 billion lead over second-ranked Intel this year, IC Insights noted.

