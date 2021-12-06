Global semiconductor sales poised to hit record high in 2021

Worldwide sales of semiconductors are poised to increase 25.6% on year to a record high of US$553 billion in 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), which quoted a newly released WSTS industry forecast as saying.

In 2022, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 8.8% to reach US$601.5 billion in annual sales, SIA indicated.

Semiconductor sales came to US$48.8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.0% from the October 2020 total of US$39.4 billion and 1.1% more than the September 2021 total of US$48.3 billion, SIA also disclosed.

"Global semiconductor demand remained high in October, with year-to-year sales increasing substantially across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased across all major regional markets: the Americas (29.2% year-to-year, 2.6% month-to-month), Europe (27.3%, 2.8%), Japan (23.7%, 1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.6%, 0.2%), and China (21.1%, 0.3%).