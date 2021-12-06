中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:33
    mostly clear
    17°C
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Tech Chips + Components

    Global semiconductor sales poised to hit record high in 2021

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Semiconductor. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Worldwide sales of semiconductors are poised to increase 25.6% on year to a record high of US$553 billion in 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), which quoted a newly released WSTS industry forecast as saying.

    In 2022, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 8.8% to reach US$601.5 billion in annual sales, SIA indicated.

    Semiconductor sales came to US$48.8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.0% from the October 2020 total of US$39.4 billion and 1.1% more than the September 2021 total of US$48.3 billion, SIA also disclosed.

    "Global semiconductor demand remained high in October, with year-to-year sales increasing substantially across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

    Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased across all major regional markets: the Americas (29.2% year-to-year, 2.6% month-to-month), Europe (27.3%, 2.8%), Japan (23.7%, 1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.6%, 0.2%), and China (21.1%, 0.3%).

