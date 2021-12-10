Global semiconductor market surpasses US$150 billion in 3Q21, says Omdia

Semiconductor revenues rose 7.6% sequentially in the third quarter of 2021 and climbed above US$150 billion during a single quarter for the first time since research group Omdia began tracking the market in 2002. The development has been driven by the chip shortage, seasonal demand, and strong memory revenue.

The solid quarter experienced by the memory market also drove a shakeup amongst the top-10 companies in the sector by revenues, as Samsung Electronics overtook Intel to claim the number one spot in the rankings for the quarter on the strength of Samsung's memory business, according to Omdia.

The global pandemic caused an abrupt shift towards a more technology-focused global economy. Increased demand for electronics and the resulting shortages for some semiconductor parts raised average selling prices (ASPs) and revenues for companies throughout the semiconductor industry, Omdia said.

In addition, the third quarter traditionally sees increased seasonal demand as the semiconductor industry gears up for holiday demand. The long-term quarterly growth for the third quarter is 7.9%, with the next best long-term quarterly growth average in the second quarter at 3.7%, Omdia indicated.

Despite the record revenues that the semiconductor market is currently experiencing, the growth rate of the recently completed quarter is average at 7.6% compared against the long-run average of 7.9%, Omdia said. The primary driver of the 7.6% growth rate for semiconductor revenues in the third quarter of 2021 was the memory sector.

Memory (DRAM, NAND and NOR) made up 29% of all semiconductor revenues in the third quarter of 2021, Omdia indicated. The segment grew 12% sequentially during the quarter.

Within memory, the NAND market grew to its highest ever quarterly revenues in the third quarter, Omdia said. The NAND market reached nearly US$18.7 billion during the quarter, up an impressive 13.8% on quarter. "The NAND market was fueled by strong shipment growth to meet demand coming out of the enterprise and data center markets, as well as stable demand out of the smartphone market. Additionally, average selling prices in 3Q21 saw a near 5% on-quarter increase as supply and demand remained slightly out of balance," said Craig Stice, Omdia chief analyst for semiconductor research.