Startup carmakers struggle with production

EV commercialization and mass production have led to the formation of a new EV supply chain with startup carmakers in China, Europe, and the US hoping to copy Tesla's EV success. In the coming decades, suppliers, carmakers, and tech firms are expected to increase investment, encourage innovations, and put in more work in building smart vehicles. As traditional OEMs speed up restructuring their business, startup carmakers are struggling to raise production.

Outside the US

Many startup carmakers from China are aiming to export more EVs to Europe and creating commercial power-swapping systems. Hyundai and Kia from South Korea are moving fast in commercializing EVs and providing quality, innovative services around the ecosystem. Japan's long-standing carmakers are not new in the EV field and are prioritizing plug-in hybrid vehicles and expanding infrastructures.

Vietnam-based VinFast unveiled EV models in LA, California last month and is setting up a US headquarters. Taiwan's MIH recruited major motor and EPCU suppliers, ready to support global EV manufacturers. However, the supply chain was disrupted during the pandemic, and shortages of semiconductors prompted governments to want to keep resources at home, to manufacture locally.

The US

GM and Ford have turned to semiconductor houses to stabilize material supply and as part of their vertical integration strategy. Ford has signed an agreement with IC foundry Global Foundries mainly to increase semiconductor supply for US-made EVs and to design chips for the battery management systems and self-driving technology.

Furthermore, the Blue Oval brand is developing in-house semiconductors that will be manufactured by its partner in the US. CEO Jim Farley said they're aiming to produce 600,000 EVs in 2030, about 100% higher than current production.

General Motors, on the other hand, is working with seven chip suppliers on three new microcontrollers that are expected to be mass-produced up to 10 million units each year and could reduce 95% of GM's demand for other types of chips. GM's goal is to launch 20 EV models by 2023 and to fully electrify by 2035.

Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker

Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker – all California-based – have drawn enormous attention as the next big thing, especially in Wall Street. Listed on Nasdaq, Rivian's valuation topped US$1 billion; Lucid surpassed Ford in market valuation as share price skyrocketed at some point. The former received handsome orders of 100,000 electric vans from Amazon and has begun producing electric pickup R1T.

Rivian CEO said annual production could rise to at least 1 million units in 2030, but so far, deliveries of R1T are slow and scarce.

Lucid's goal is to produce 20,000 units in 2022 and 50,000 units in 2023. By the end of this year, production stood below 600 units. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said though, they are working on a model that's comparable with Tesla's Model 3 around 2024-25.

Fisker introduced its Ocean SUV at the LA auto show recently and it's being mass-produced around next November. For startup carmakers, beginning mass production is a breakthrough, but more challenges are to follow. There were hundreds of startup EV makers but only Tesla survived. Like Elon Musk said, the true test is to achieve production and breakeven cash flow.