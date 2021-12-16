中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    05:32
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    7h 5min ago
    Excellence Optoelectronics opens new plant in US
    7h 19min ago
    Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek mmWave chips
    7h 37min ago
    Radiant cautious about 2022
    7h 56min ago
    SMIC brace for impact of tougher US sanctions
    8h 1min ago
    MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022
    8h 2min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    South Korea increases subsidies for EV charging stations

    Daniel Chiang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    EV charging. Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korea is changing up its EV subsidy program. Starting in 2022, EV purchase subsidies will reduce by up to KRW2 million (US$1,680) and high-end EVs will not be subsidized. On the other hand, subsidy for EV-charging infrastructures is increasing from KRW24 billion to KRW74 billion.

    As a result, the number of charging station could increase from 8,000 to 30,000 within a year, according to Korean news outlet Etnews.

    Starting from 2022, purchases of EV under KRW55 million will receive full subsidies, while purchases of EV between KRW55-85 million will receive 50% of the subsidy. EVs over KRW85 million will not be subsidized, according to Korean news outlet iNews 24.

    Since such subsidy is approved on the day of car delivery, car dealers are worried that the changes could cause buyers to cancel their orders.

    South Korea is also taking a stricter approach to subsidizing charging stations after the government found out that a lot of charging stations are in remote areas. Subsidy applications will be reviewed by authority.

    In order to maximize the effectiveness of subsidies, operators will need to run and maintain these subsidized charging stations for at least five years and provide long-term and stable services to customers.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    Korea South Korea
    Related stories
    Dec 9
    Startup carmakers struggle with production
    Dec 7
    Japan to increase EV subsidy to up to US$7,000
    Dec 7
    South Korea battery, solar energy heavily impacted by China urea water export ban
    Dec 6
    South Korean carmakers among top-100 auto parts suppliers in sales in 2020
    Nov 29
    Major South Korean battery makers expand production capacity in Europe
    Oct 27
    Infineon, Hyundai to nurture startups focusing on future mobility and digitalization
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021