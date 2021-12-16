South Korea increases subsidies for EV charging stations

South Korea is changing up its EV subsidy program. Starting in 2022, EV purchase subsidies will reduce by up to KRW2 million (US$1,680) and high-end EVs will not be subsidized. On the other hand, subsidy for EV-charging infrastructures is increasing from KRW24 billion to KRW74 billion.

As a result, the number of charging station could increase from 8,000 to 30,000 within a year, according to Korean news outlet Etnews.

Starting from 2022, purchases of EV under KRW55 million will receive full subsidies, while purchases of EV between KRW55-85 million will receive 50% of the subsidy. EVs over KRW85 million will not be subsidized, according to Korean news outlet iNews 24.

Since such subsidy is approved on the day of car delivery, car dealers are worried that the changes could cause buyers to cancel their orders.

South Korea is also taking a stricter approach to subsidizing charging stations after the government found out that a lot of charging stations are in remote areas. Subsidy applications will be reviewed by authority.

In order to maximize the effectiveness of subsidies, operators will need to run and maintain these subsidized charging stations for at least five years and provide long-term and stable services to customers.