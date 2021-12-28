中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    Hyundai to launch six more EVs in India by 2028

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korean carmaker Hyundai is investing INR400 billion (US$530 million) in EV R&D in India and planning to launch six new electric cars by 2028, ranging from entry-level models to luxury ones, according to media reports .

    According Reuters and ElectronicsB2B reports, Hyundai is introducing its EV platform E-GMP to India through the new EV models.

    Hyundai's previous EV model Kona was at the high-end side and has seen tepid sales since launching in 2019 as India lacks EV infrastructure.

    A lot of carmakers are looking to enter the India market as demand for EV grows. Tesla, for one, has been negotiating with Indian authority over tariffs.

    Hyundai said they are looking to do procurement and manufacture locally in India, possibly in Chennai. But at the early stages of manufacturing, they still need to import crucial components such as batteries. They also plan to utilize the public charging infrastructures in India.

    According to data from Marklines, Hyundai has four facilities in India, including the Gurugram headquarters, Hyderabad research center, and two manufacturing plants in Chennai and Anatapur.

    MG Motor India, an UK-based carmaker, also plans to launch a low-price EV by March 2023 priced between INR1-1.5 million to meet the price requirements for Indian government's FAME II subsidy program, according to Economic Times.

