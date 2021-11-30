VinFast's SUVs makes their debut at LA Auto Show

The Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, VinFast debuted 2 of its new SUV models, the VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, and got some surprisingly rave reviews from industry commentators, the automotive royalty Mike Rutherford included.

"Vietnam's VinFast could be even better than Korea's Kia," said Mike Rutherford.

The VF e35, within the first 12 hours of its pre-ordering on March 24th, approximately 4, 000 had been placed, VinFast announced in a press release. Certainly, the reaction from the consumer boosted its confidence.

At the auto show, VinFast announced that the company plans to start accepting orders at the beginning of 2022 with the first vehicle deliveries happening by the end of the year. VinFast also wants to build a factory in the U.S. by 2024 and doing so might help the automaker capture some of the expanded tax credits that are being currently being discussed.

According to TechCrunch, the SUVs will be able to travel around 300 miles on a charge. More particularly, the VF e35 will have a range of approximately 285 miles in the Eco model and 310 miles in the Plus model; whereas the VF e36 Eco model will get around 310 miles and the Plus will get around 420 miles of range.

VinFast brought together the so-called 'the best in the auto industry, namely StoreDot, ProLogium, Gotion High-Tech, Pininfarina, Vantix, VinAI, and Siemen, ensuring that its EV models are well-equipped with cutting-edge technologies. The details are as follows:

Supply chain partners of VinFast Category Company Description EV battery Israel-based StoreDot A company developing extreme fast charging (XFC) technology that allows the battery to charge to 80% of capacity in only 4-5 minutes Taiwan-based ProLogium The world's first company with an all-solid-state battery experimentation facility for cars in 2017. China-based Gotion High-Tech A major company in battery development and manufacture in China. It is well-known for LFP battery technology. LFP batteries can be produced at low costs, are suitable for mid-range electric cars, and potential for universalizing green transportation in the world. Design Part of the Mahindra galaxy, Pininfarina "It creates a 'Dynamic Balance' design, giving it power and forward motion. In addition, the interiors are created with an eye for convenience, luxury, and seamless driving experiences," according to VinFast in a press release. EV software system Vantix Adopting Routix, an AI-powered advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving verification services VinAI Developing "smart security" technology as well as the "traffic and driver monitoring system." Manufacturing Siemen By adopting Siemens' portfolio of integrated software and hardware, 90% automated manufacturing facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Source: Autocar India and VinFast. Compiled by DIGITIMES Inc. 2021/11/29.

The following are some VinFast highlights in the past few months:

VinFast announced that it had invested $200 million to set up a headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Also, the company plans to launch 60 showrooms across the country in 2022.

The company also announced the signing by its French subsidiary, VinFast France, of a cooperation agreement (memorandum of understanding) with the EDF group. With this agreement, both parties are together launching joint discussions around electric mobility offers, for example, the installation and operation of charging infrastructure.

Additionally, VinFast announced a strategic partnership agreement with AUTOBEST in accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine cars to environmentally friendly EVs in the European market.