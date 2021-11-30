中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    05:46
    cloudy
    15°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Taiwan firms optimistic about low-voltage MOSFET demand for AIoT apps
    8h 23min ago
    LED chipmaker Epileds to focus more on niche-market products
    8h 50min ago
    Taiwan ODMs, networking device makers step up deployment for 5G related products
    8h 58min ago
    DDI backend firms see demand for large-size panels pick up
    9h 11min ago
    EMS firm Kinpo bracing for uneven chip availabilities
    9h 20min ago
    Macronix to raise NOR flash prices in 1Q22
    9h 20min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    VinFast's SUVs makes their debut at LA Auto Show

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: VinFast

    The Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, VinFast debuted 2 of its new SUV models, the VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, and got some surprisingly rave reviews from industry commentators, the automotive royalty Mike Rutherford included.

    "Vietnam's VinFast could be even better than Korea's Kia," said Mike Rutherford.

    The VF e35, within the first 12 hours of its pre-ordering on March 24th, approximately 4, 000 had been placed, VinFast announced in a press release. Certainly, the reaction from the consumer boosted its confidence.

    At the auto show, VinFast announced that the company plans to start accepting orders at the beginning of 2022 with the first vehicle deliveries happening by the end of the year. VinFast also wants to build a factory in the U.S. by 2024 and doing so might help the automaker capture some of the expanded tax credits that are being currently being discussed.

    According to TechCrunch, the SUVs will be able to travel around 300 miles on a charge. More particularly, the VF e35 will have a range of approximately 285 miles in the Eco model and 310 miles in the Plus model; whereas the VF e36 Eco model will get around 310 miles and the Plus will get around 420 miles of range.

    VinFast brought together the so-called 'the best in the auto industry, namely StoreDot, ProLogium, Gotion High-Tech, Pininfarina, Vantix, VinAI, and Siemen, ensuring that its EV models are well-equipped with cutting-edge technologies. The details are as follows:

    Supply chain partners of VinFast

    Category

    Company

    Description

    EV battery

    Israel-based StoreDot

    A company developing extreme fast charging (XFC) technology that allows the battery to charge to 80% of capacity in only 4-5 minutes

    Taiwan-based ProLogium

    The world's first company with an all-solid-state battery experimentation facility for cars in 2017.

    China-based Gotion High-Tech

    A major company in battery development and manufacture in China. It is well-known for LFP battery technology. LFP batteries can be produced at low costs, are suitable for mid-range electric cars, and potential for universalizing green transportation in the world.

    Design

    Part of the Mahindra galaxy, Pininfarina

    "It creates a 'Dynamic Balance' design, giving it power and forward motion. In addition, the interiors are created with an eye for convenience, luxury, and seamless driving experiences," according to VinFast in a press release.

    EV software system

    Vantix

    Adopting Routix, an AI-powered advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving verification services

    VinAI

    Developing "smart security" technology as well as the "traffic and driver monitoring system."

    Manufacturing

    Siemen

    By adopting Siemens' portfolio of integrated software and hardware, 90% automated manufacturing facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam

    Source: Autocar India and VinFast. Compiled by DIGITIMES Inc. 2021/11/29.

    The following are some VinFast highlights in the past few months:

    VinFast announced that it had invested $200 million to set up a headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Also, the company plans to launch 60 showrooms across the country in 2022.

    The company also announced the signing by its French subsidiary, VinFast France, of a cooperation agreement (memorandum of understanding) with the EDF group. With this agreement, both parties are together launching joint discussions around electric mobility offers, for example, the installation and operation of charging infrastructure.

    Additionally, VinFast announced a strategic partnership agreement with AUTOBEST in accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine cars to environmentally friendly EVs in the European market.

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    startup Vietnam
    Related stories
    Nov 12
    VinFast invests US$200 million in California for state tax grant
    Sep 3
    VinFast in cooperation with ProLogium Technology
    Aug 24
    VinFast partners with Gotion in LFP battery cell R&D
    Jul 26
    VinFast to start selling EVs in Europe and North America
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Innovations
    Startups and innovations
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    12/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 16, 16:45
    FSP to enter traffic control and energy storage sectors for vision of smart city that never goes offline
    Monday 22 November 2021
    Fashion's shift toward on-demand, real-time production models
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Textile industry goes digital
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021