Singaporean unicorn Ninja Van expands business in Vietnam

Singapore-based logistics unicorn Ninja Van is expanding its business in Vietnam, eyeing Vietnam's vibrant online shopping scene, according to Vietnam Express.

Ninja Van has more than 60,000 staff drivers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, handling more than two million parcels and deliveries every day.

After securing US$578 million in E-round fundraising, the company became one of ASEAN's unicorn startups.

Vietnam ranks 8th in an Agility survey for rapid-growing logistics markets in the world and is third among ASEAN countries. Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) also said that parcels delivered have grown 47% in 2020.

According to VECOM, digital finance helped boost online logistics. E-commerce in Vietnam has grown from US$4 billion in 2015 to US$11.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$52 billion by 2025 at an annual growth rate of 29%.