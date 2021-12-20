中文網
    Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:21
    Giantplus sees brisk order visibility for 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:05
    Kaori upbeat about demand for EVs
    Dec 20, 21:54
    LED chipmaker Genesis Photonics files patent lawsuit against Apple in Taiwan
    Dec 20, 20:55
    MCU firm Nyquest strikes 4-year deal for sufficient foundry capacity
    Dec 20, 20:07
    Taiwan handset sales likely to disappoint in 2021
    Dec 20, 19:59
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Singaporean unicorn Ninja Van expands business in Vietnam

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Singapore. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Singapore-based logistics unicorn Ninja Van is expanding its business in Vietnam, eyeing Vietnam's vibrant online shopping scene, according to Vietnam Express.

    Ninja Van has more than 60,000 staff drivers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, handling more than two million parcels and deliveries every day.

    After securing US$578 million in E-round fundraising, the company became one of ASEAN's unicorn startups.

    Vietnam ranks 8th in an Agility survey for rapid-growing logistics markets in the world and is third among ASEAN countries. Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) also said that parcels delivered have grown 47% in 2020.

    According to VECOM, digital finance helped boost online logistics. E-commerce in Vietnam has grown from US$4 billion in 2015 to US$11.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$52 billion by 2025 at an annual growth rate of 29%.

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    business Singapore startup Vietnam
