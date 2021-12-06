South Korean carmakers among top-100 auto parts suppliers in sales in 2020

A total of nine automakers in South Korea have been named among the world's 100 major auto parts suppliers in sales in 2020, based on an analysis of data compiled by Automotive News.

According to Aju Business Daily, nine South Korean auto parts companies were ranked among the global top-100 in 2020, including Hyundai Mobis (7th), Hyundai Transys (34th), Hyundai Wia (38th), Hanon Systems (39th), Mando (50th), SL (77th), Yura (78th), Seoyon E-Hwa (85th), and Hyundai Kefico (89th).

Besides supplying parts for internal combustion engine vehicles, the nine companies are also developing components and systems for electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis recently unveiled a next-generation parking control system that integrates narrow-road driving, reverse autonomous driving, and remote autonomous parking functions. The company is expected to introduce more future automobile technologies at the Seoul Motor Show in early December.

Hanon Systems inaugurated a new manufacturing site in Gyeongju-si, South Korea last week. The plant is built on 33,000 square meters of land with a building area of 9,917 square meters and will be dedicated to producing EV solutions such as heat pump systems and coolant valve assemblies.

Meanwhile, Mando launched a new autonomous driving subsidiary HL Klemove to develop robots, auto parts, and autonomous driving solutions. It also began collaborating with the Korea Electronics Technology Institute to develop autonomous robots to carry EV batteries in parking lots and public spaces.

In related news, South Korea's trading firm POSCO International signed a contract with US EV maker Rivian to supply half shafts for 340,000 of its vehicles.