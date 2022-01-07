中文網
    Taipei
    Foxconn-led MIH to launch EV in Taiwan in 2023

    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Foxconn-led MIH's first EV model is under development and will launch in 2023 in Taiwan. Preparing for the EV shift, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said it will provide expert resources for research projects on electric trucks and will build more charging stations and recycle EV batteries.

    MIH unveiled the prototype of its first EV model in October 2021 and since then, the open EV development platform has been working on the designs and production. It will take over from Luxgen to produce electric car fleets for government bodies and taxi fleets.

    As for electric bus, other local suppliers RAC EV and Master are already on the mission.

    In Taiwan, there are over 800 component suppliers including those supplying Tesla, BMW, and General Motors. CSC provides the electromagnetic steel sheets, and Hota the reduction gear set, to name a few.

    Officials said different ministries are working as a collective to promote EV. MOEA has projects that offer 40-50% subsidies to suppliers. The Ministry of Finance also agrees to offer tax incentives for electric cars until the end of 2025. MOEA is also in discussion with the transport ministry over EV charging infrastructures.

    In terms of battery recycling, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) estimates that by 2025, there will be 1,000 tonnes of retired batteries to be recycled in Taiwan every year.

    MOEA is about to approve of establishment of battery charging, swapping stations, or other types of electricity-filling services in public buildings.

