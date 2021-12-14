中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Vietnamese Vinh Phuc province promoting car manufacturing

    Ivy Su, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Toyota. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Vinh Phuc province in Vietnam has attracted a total of US$1.1 billion foreign direct investment this year, rising 50% on year, according to Vietnamese-language VnEconomy. Provincial officials said they are in connection with European carmakers, hoping to collaborate on investment projects.

    Toyota, Honda, Daewoo Bus and over 100 of their suppliers are already in Vinh Phuc, which has been a hub of machinery and automotive manufacturing, creating thousands of job opportunities and large tax revenue.

    Having first invested in Vietnam in 1995, Toyota has the highest market share in Vietnam with annual production of over 70,000 units in Vietnam. It set up a car component center in 2003 and an assembly plant in 2013 with local content rate falling between 19-37%.

    Most of Toyota's suppliers have facilities in Vinh Phuc, only six being Vietnamese local suppliers of mechanical components and plastic components. While Honda's assembly lines in Vietnam use over 90% of imported components, the number of Honda's Vietnamese partners has increased from 16 in 2018 to 26 in 2021.

    Vidabus, a subsidiary of Korea's Daewoo Bus, entered Vinh Phuc in 2007 with production rising to 600 buses this year from 250 a year ago. Production is expected to rise to 1,600 buses in 2024 and about 30% of the components used are produced in Vietnam by Vidabus.

    Vietnam's new car sales are below 300,000 units annually but local carmakers VinFast and Thaco are focusing on making the local car market bigger and bigger. The Vietnamese government is also trying to get more consumers shop for private passenger cars, especially EVs, within the coming 5-10 years.

    According to data from VASI, out of 300 top suppliers of foreign manufacturing companies including electronics, automobiles, and scooters across Vietnam, 16, or about 5%, are originated from Vinh Phuc. Hanoi, Ho Chih Min City, and Bac Ning house the most top suppliers; Vinh Phuc ranks the fourth.

    Vinh Phuc plans to have 50 industrial zones and clusters that will be located along main roads leading to the airport by 2050. So far, the province has a combined area of 283.4 hectares as well as a total investment of US$97 million in Thai Hoa, Lien Son, and Lien Hoa for development; 139 hectares and US$45 million in Phuc An.

