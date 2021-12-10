中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 11, 2021
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Honda to manufacture battery pack for tricycles in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: unsplash

    Honda Motor has set up a battery-making subsidiary in India targeting the local tricycle market, according to Economic Times. Honda will be the second foreign carmaker after Gogoro who bring battery-swapping to India.

    Honda is investing INR1.35 billion (US$18 million) in Honda Power Pack Energy India to provide battery-sharing services for small electric vehicles and technical support for OEMs.

    Established on Nov 29, 2021, Honda Power Pack Energy is headquartered in Bangalore amidst a lot of local and foreign EV startups.

    According to Honda's statement, the carmaker will work with OEMs who wish to integrate the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP e:) and manufacture battery pack in India. Honda Life Creation COO Minoru Kato has said they also plan to bring MPP e: to other countries.

    Honda has been testing about 30 electric tricycles in India since this February.

    Rivalry Gogoro has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to build an e-2-wheelers with swappable batteries.

