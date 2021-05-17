Semiconductor equipment supplier Trusval enjoys robust orders

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Trusval Technology has disclosed that customer orders it holds on hand are already at record-high levels, buoyed by robust demand from its chipmaking customers looking to spend more this year on capacity expansions, according to the Taiwan-based company.

Trusval is reportedly among the suppliers of TSMC, which has raised its capex outlook for 2021 to US$30 billion.

Trusval said that its foundry customers are gearing up to build additional fabrication lines for advanced processes at their manufacturing sites at both the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) and Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The company is optimistic about its operations in the second quarter of 2021.

Trusval saw its gross margin climb to 17.6% in the first quarter from 7.72% during the same period in 2020, thanks to its more diversified engineering equipment and services.

Trusval also provides functional water equipment for eco-friendly production process at IC foundries and panel makers, and has been growing its customer base in the field, the company noted.

Trusval's functional water equipment, first validated by TSMC in 2019, has reportedly attracted orders from DRAM chipmakers.

Trusval has declined to comment on specific customers and orders.

Trusval reported revenue of NT$486 million (US$17.3 million) for the first four months of 2021, up 8.3% on year.