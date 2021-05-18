Taiwan sees worsening shortages of notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Notebook shortages in Taiwan have worsened due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Taiwan that has shot up stay-at-home needs, according to sources from the notebook industry.

The sources pointed out that notebook demand from Taiwan's e-commerce platforms and enterprises soared during the previous weekend, especially for models with 15-inch and above display and high power CPUs.

Taipei and its neighboring New Taipei City have both suspended all classes below college levels for two weeks until May 28, and notebook brands are now keenly preparing inventory to cater to education needs.

Research firm IDC's figures show Taiwan's PC shipments were 2.44 million units in 2020, up 4% on year.

PC peripherals such as earphones, microphones and monitors have also seen sales increasing.

Since brand vendors still put their supply priority in North America and Europe, notebook supply in the Asia market is still short of demand by around 60-70%, the sources added.