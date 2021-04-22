AUO pursues profit growth with diversified offerings

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

AU Optronics (AUO) has been diversifying its offerings and target markets, pursuing stable profit growth in the coming years, according to the Taiwan-based company.

AUO is now pushing to develop one-stop solutions and products with high added values and to transform its investment strategy to target five major fields: smart medical care, smart retail, smart entertainment, smart transportation and smart manufacturing. The company will also establish a comprehensive ecosystem for these fields to enhance competitiveness.

AUO president Frank Ko pointed out that the company is currently showcasing its latest solutions at Touch Taiwan 2021, and expects these five business fields and added-value panel applications together to account for 15-20% of the company's overall revenues in 2023.

AUO has already established many subsidiaries such as Space4M, ComQi, JohnRyan, QliEER, Skyrec, WishMobile, AUO Display Plus and AUO Care for the development in the five business fields and is also optimistic about the opportunity of miniLED and microLED in the coming years.

AUO will also push to invest, acquire or form strategic alliances with third party companies to enhance its competitiveness in the LED display industry.

Since China currently has around 60% of global panel capacity, AUO chairman Paul Peng believes Chinese companies are unlikely to continue expanding panel capacity and the Chinese government is expected to inject more resources into semiconductor development.

The change to China's investment target is expected to help the panel industry return to a healthier development pattern, Peng said.

AUO president Frank Ko (left) and chairman Paul Peng (right)

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2021