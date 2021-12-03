AUO Display Plus showcasing smart medical care solutions at Healthcare Expo Taiwan 2021

AUO Display Plus, a subsidiary of AUO specializing in commercial and industrial display solutions, is showcasing eight smart medical care solutions applied to surgical operation theaters, medical inspection and medical care management with medical display technology as a core at the Healthcare Expo Taiwan 2021 taking place in Taipei during December 2-5.

AUO Display develops these solutions through cooperation with ecosystem partners, mainly Adlink Technology, aether AI, Cypress Technology, JelloX Biotech and MedicalTek.

AUO Display has become one of the top-2 providers of medical display solutions worldwide, with a global market share of about 25%, and has quite high global market shares for display solutions used in transportation, hospitals' management control centers, education and retail advertising, according to company chairman Frank Ko who is also president for AUO. AUO Display has generated consolidated revenues of over NT$40 billion (US$1.43 billion) so far in 2021 and expects over 10% growth in 2022 consolidated revenues, Ko said.

To resolve the problem occurring to conventional surgical operation rooms that images are separately displayed without integration, AUO Display has cooperated with Cypress to develop a 55-inch 4K split-screen medical display for recording, capture, transfer and display of medical images, company president Shih-hong Liao said.

The display supports switching of multiple split views that, via systematic integration of streaming, simultaneously display real-time process of surgical operation, panoramic images of surgical operation theaters, pre-operation diagnostic images and patients' vital sign data and thereby enables surgeons' concentration in surgical operations. Besides, the display can support cloud computing-based management for medical data to help promote remote medical care and medical education, Liao noted.

AUO Display has developed a 3D high-fidelity medical imaging solution based on miniLED technology for use in surgical operation, with the solution intended to help physicians accurately interpret tissues and lesions.

For recognition, marking and measurement of lesions in pathological diagnosis, AUO Display has developed a 3D imaging solution for pathological inspection with an in-house-developed 15.6-inch 4K display via cooperation with Adlink for computing capability and JelloX for AI-based analysis of images, an imaging solution for pathological inspection with an in-house-developed 27-inch 4K display via cooperation with aether AI, a high-fidelity medical imaging solution with an in-house-developed 21.3-inch display for use in radiographical diagnosis.

To help hospitals manage workflow, monitor routine operation, respond to emergencies and hike operational efficiency, AUO Display has developed a hospital control center solution by combining a mosaic of in-house-developed displays with integrated data dashboards developed by AUO's subsidiary AUO Care to display integrated and visualized information.

AUO Display Plus chairman Frank Ko (left) and president Shih-hong Liao with a split-screen medical display in the background

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2021