AUO posts sequential decline in April sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported its consolidated revenues reached NT$29.60 billion (US$1.07 billion) in April 2021, down by 3.6% on month but up 46.8% on year.

Total panel area shipments reached around 2.07 million square meters in April, down by 6.6% month-over-month.

The panel maker's first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues reached NT$82.94 billion, up 3.0% sequentially and 54.5% on year, driven by rising product prices. Its net profit for the quarter came to NT$11.83 billion, and 14.5% respectively.

AUO has indicated that demand will remain robust in the second quarter.