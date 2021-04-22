LED
MiniLED, microLED a focus at Touch Taiwan 2021
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Ennostar is showcasing miniLED backlighting and fine-pitch RGB miniLED displays at Touch Taiwan 2021, where PlayNitride is exhibiting microLED displays of varying sizes.

Epistar, under Ennostar, is showcasing LED chips used in backlighting, industrial and physiological sensing; miniLED chips for backlighting and fine-pitch RGB miniLED displays at the tradeshow running from April 21-23.

Lextar, also under Ennostar, is exhibiting a 147-inch RGB fine-pitch miniLED display with a pitch of 0.46mm, 12.3- to 65-inch COB (chip on board) and DOB (driver on board) miniLED-backlit LCD panels for automotive and marine displays, notebooks, desktop monitors and TVs.

Lextar is also showcasing micro LED displays developed in collaboration with US-based X Display, with such displays featuring over 70% transparency and contrast of 1,000,000:1.

Expecting fast growth for miniLED applications, Ennostar has set aside a capex budget of NT$6.5-7.5 billion (US$229-264 million) for Epistar and Lextar's capacity expansions and R&D in 2021. Epistar currently has annual miniLED chip production capacity equivalent to one million 4-inch wafers.

PlayNitride is showcasing an 89-inch 32:9 aspect ratio 5K curve microLED display based on its own PixeLED Matrix technology. The display consists of 168 microLED panels in mosaic and features a curvature radius of 2,500mm and brightness of 2,000nits.

PlayNitride is also exhibiting SenMirror, a PixeLED Matrix-based microLED display integrated with gesture sensors and a mirror that can be used as an interactive display and a mirror; a 1.39-inch circle-shaped microLED display with 338PPI, developed jointly with AU Optronics (AUO); and a 0.39-inch microLED micro-display for AR/MR devices.

