Taiwan panel makers post mixed results for April

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Most Taiwan-based LCD panel makers, except for Giantplus Technology, have reported sequential declines in revenues for April due to shortages of upstream materials and reduced workdays in the month.

AU Optronics (AUO) saw its revenues slip 3.6% on month but up 46.8% on year to NT$29.60 billion (US$1.07 billion) in April, and January-April revenues went up 52.4% on year to NT$112.54 billion.

Innolux posted revenues of NT$30.3 billion in April, down 2.1% sequentially but up 46.9% on year. For the month, shipments of large-size panels decreased 10.6% on month to 11.94 million units, and those for small- to medium-size applications dropped 3.6% to 27.96 million units.

For the first four months of 2021, Innolux posted revenues of NT$114.19 billion, increasing 60.7% from a year earlier.

HannStar Display has reported a 9.2% sequential decrease in April revenues to NT$2.75 billion. However, the figures were up 170.4% from a year ago.

It shipped 36.53 million small- to medium-size panels in April, down 16.8% on month. Shipments for large-size and own-brand applications were down 66.7% to 175,000 units.

However, Giantplus saw its revenues hike 4.31% sequentially and 49.11% on year to NT$895 million in April. For January-April, revenues totaled NT$3.09 billion, increasing 43.12% from a year earlier.