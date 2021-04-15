Displays
Touch Taiwan 2021 to kick off next week
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Touch Taiwan 2021 will be hosted from April 21-23 in Taipei with the online edition to be available from April 19-28.

A total of 296 local and foreign companies including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, E Ink, Corning, Merck, GIS, BenQ Materials and Cheng Mei Materials Technology (CMMT), and other upstream component suppliers are expected to showcase their products.

The exhibitors of Touch Taiwan 2021 will be divided into five major categories: smart display, smart manufacturing, advanced equipment, industrial materials, and startup/R&D.

The show will also have several theme pavilions to cover topics including compound semiconductors, miniLED/microLED and circular economy.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2021

