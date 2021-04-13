Taiwan pure-play foundries to see revenue hit another record highs in 2Q21

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) are all expected to see their revenues hit another record highs in the second quarter of 2021, as tight fab capacity continues to drive wafer ASPs, according to market sources.

Chip orders for the upcoming iPhones, and HPC and automotive applications will boost TSMC's revenue to another record high in the second quarter, the sources said. The foundry is expected to run its 12- and 8-inch fabrication lines at full capacity utilization through the end of this year.

Besides, TSMC has already canceled price discounts for new orders this year while adjusting upward about 10% its quotes per wafer, the sources noted. Rising wafer ASPs will buoy further the foundry's sales and profits starting the second quarter.

UMC and VIS are also poised to enjoy a particularly strong second quarter of 2021, the sources said. UMC has been raising its foundry quotes, with plans to make another upward adjustments in its 8- and 12-inch foundry quotes starting June, the sources indicated.

Eight-inch foundry VIS continues to see its production capacity fully utilized, said the sources, adding that the company is expected to see its second-quarter revenue set a record high for the sixth consecutive quarter.