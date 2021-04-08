UMC posts record 1Q21 revenue

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported March consolidated revenue hit a record high of NT$16.62 billion (US$584.5 million). Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totaled nearly NT$47.1 billion, also a historic high.

UMC's revenue for first-quarter 2021 represented increases of nearly 4% on quarter and 11.4% on year.

Market watchers credited UMC's positive performance during the first quarter to upward adjustments made in its contract-manufacturing quotes, and full fab capacity utilization the foundry operated.

UMC said previously that it would utilize 100% of its capacity during the first quarter of 2021, thanks to a strong pull-in of orders. The company estimated wafer shipment growth at approximately 2% sequentially, and ASP growth at 2-3% with ASP.

UMC posted revenue of nearly NT$45.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, rising about 1% on quarter and hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter. Revenue came to NT$176.82 billion in 2020, rising 19.3% on year and setting an annual high.