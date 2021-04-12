Bits + chips
VIS reports record 1Q21 revenue
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), an 8-inch foundry for specialty ICs, saw its first-quarter revenue increase 5.3% sequentially to a record high of NT$9.18 billion (US$322.4 million).

VIS' revenue for first-quarter 2021, representing an about 17% surge on year, set a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter. Market watchers credited its positive performance during the quarter to robust demand for power management ICs and small-size display driver ICs.

VIS posted March revenue climbed 27.3% on month to NT$3.58 billion, also marking a historic monthly high for the specialty IC foundry.

Winbond Electronics, a Taiwan-based maker of specialty DRAM and flash memory, also enjoyed record sales in March and first-quarter 2021 when revenues came to NT$7.97 billion and NT$21.33 billion, respectively.

Growing sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, coupled with rising memory chip prices, led to Winbond's record revenue during the first quarter, market watchers believe.

