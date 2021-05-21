Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high

Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Combined revenue of Taiwan's top-3 pure-play foundries are expected to grow 2% sequentially to US$15.19 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to Digitimes Research.

Combined revenue of TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) came to about US$14.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 2.2% on quarter and hitting a record high, Digitimes Research indicated.

Digitimes Research credited the particularly strong first and second quarters this year to continued strong IC demand for notebooks and other devices enabling remote work and education, and other stay-at-home activities.

Digitimes Research forecasts that Taiwan's top-3 foundries will see their combined revenue reach US$63.1 billion in 2021, a nearly 20% rise from its previous estimated US$61.7 billion.