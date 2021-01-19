ASE Technology posts record profit for 2020

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Backend house ASE Technology has reported net profit of NT$27.59 billion (US$985.37 million) on consolidated revenue of NT$476.98 billion for 2020, with both results hitting the highest annual levels since its establishment. EPS for the year came to NT$6.47.

ASE Technology's core IC ATM business generated revenues of nearly NT$280.3 billion in 2020, while revenue of its EMS business reached NT$204.72 billion. Both figures were also the highest levels since the holding company's establishment in April 2018.

ASE Technology saw its net profit climb 49.6% sequentially to over NT$10 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, with EPS arriving at NT$2.35. The profit results hit record-high levels.

ASE Technology was formed as a result of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's (ASE) merger with Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL).

Market watchers expect ASE Technology to enjoy another year of record-high revenue and profits this year, with EPS likely to top NT$6.80.