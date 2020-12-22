Taiwan OSAT firms see clear order visibility through mid-2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based OSAT services providers have seen clear order visibility through mid-2021, thanks to robust demand for 5G and Wi-Fi chips, power management ICs (PMIC), and display driver ICs, according to industry sources.

ASE Technology is poised to embrace a busy first-half 2021, packaging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets with FC-PoP and SiP processes and assembling mmWave AiP modules for chipmakers including Qualcomm and MediaTek, who have both released positive projections about 5G handset sales for next year, the sources said.

The sources continued that 5G handsets, notebooks and routers will all see massive penetration of Wi-Fi 6 specs in 2021, which will benefit more Taiwanese backend firms, including interface solutions providers Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and Keystone Microtech and IC testing specialists Sigurd Microelectronics and King Yuan Electronics.

In terms of traditional wire bonding process, backend houses Greatek Electronics, Lingsen Precision Industries and Orient Semiconductor Electronics are expected to sustain full production capacity through second-quarter 2021 to meet robust demand for PMICs, MCUs and automotive chips, the sources continued.

Apart from tight foundry capacity for handset-use TDDI ICs, the sources said, backend testing specialists Chipbond Technology and ChipMos Technology have also seen clients queue up for capacity support. Both firms are expected to see high-end testing capacity supply fall short of demand till at least the end of second-quarter 2021, especially given that deferred demand for OLED TDDICs will be regaining momentum.

Backend houses remain uncertain about their business prospects for second-half 2021, but they are sure demand for some niche-type chips such as blockchain ASICs, AI chips, and memory chips for new consumer electronics devices will emerge later next year, the sources added.