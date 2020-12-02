Backend quotes rising may not be entirely good for OSATs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Raising backend service quotes is not necessarily the best practice for OSAT firms to counter ever-tighter capacity supply for wire bonding and flip chip packaging, as nothing is more important than maintaining regular business ties with clients, according to some industry observers.

When asked whether they have raised quotes, most OSAT firms would reply pricing is "not dropping" or "no discounts" are being offered, the sources said, adding the firms tend to give priority services to leading clients offering large-volume orders.

Leading OSAT ASE Technology reportedly will raise its backend quotes by 5-10% in first-quarter 2021 to reflect increased costs including those for metal leadframes, but the price hikes will remain confined to only mature wire bonding process that has seen explosive demand in most of 2020, the sources said.

Nevertheless, ASE Technology has been cautious rather than aggressive in carrying out capacity expansions on concerns that demand may decline, the sources said, stressing that strengthening its "lights-out fabs" deployment will be the best way for ASE and other Taiwan backend houses to cope with price competition from Chinese peers JCET, Tongfu Microelectronics and Tianshui Huatian once market demand weakens.

Whether or not OSATs raise their service quotes, their gross margins will not be further squeezed by clients at least in the short term, as some clients are even willing to offer higher prices to secure priority capacity support, the sources said.

Many backend houses have lost orders from Huawei/HiSilicon since tough US trade sanctions against the Chinese tech leader took effect in mid-September, but the gap has been soon filled by orders from leading chipmakers including Qualcomm and MediaTek with good prices, the sources noted.