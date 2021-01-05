Bits + chips
MediaTek to embrace strong 1Q21
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek is poised to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2021, thanks to robust shipments for 5G smartphones, according to market sources.

MediaTek is gearing up for a boom in shipments for new 5G smartphones slated for launch later in the first quarter, said the sources, adding that the ramp-up in 5G SoC shipments will also buoy the fabless chipmaker's margin performance during the first quarter.

MediaTek contracts mainly TSMC to fabricate its 5G mobile chips, and has landed orders for major China-based brands' upcoming models, the sources indicated. The fabless chipmaker will also introduce the upgraded versions of its Dimensity 700, 800 and 1000 5G SoC lineups during the first quarter, while securing the new contracts, the sources said.

MediaTek is eyeing a bigger share in the global 5G smartphone chip market in 2021, according to market watchers, which expressed optimism about the company's sales and profit performance this year.

MediaTek will also remain a dominant player in the 4G smartphone market segment this year, the watchers believe. The company is expected to enjoy record-high revenue and profits in 2021, according to the watchers.

