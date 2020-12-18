IC equipment maker GP optimistic about 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Group Up Industrial (GP), which specializes in PCB dry process and other semiconductor equipment, has seen clear order visibility through the second quarter of 2021 and is optimistic about its performance next year.

GP also expects to complete constructing new facilities at its factory site by the third quarter of next year, with additional capacity set to come on line in 2022. Demand coming from the PCB and IC substrate sectors from China and Taiwan is promising, according to the equipment supplier.

Shennan Circuits, Kinwong Electronics and Goworld are reportedly among GP's China-based clients. Major Taiwan-based PCB and IC substrate suppliers including Zhen Ding Technology, Flexium Interconnect, Compeq Manufacturing, Unimicron Technology and Nan Ya PCB are also among GP's customers.

In addition, GP has started shipping equipment for advanced packaging to a US vendor, according to industry sources. The equipment maker will see its deployments in the chipmaking segment bear fruit in 2021 and 2022, the sources said.

In related news, GP reported revenues declined 4.2% from a year earlier to NT$1.46 billion (US$51.9 million) in the first 11 months of 2020.