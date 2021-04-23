GP, C Sun introduce miniLED equipment

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Group Up Industrial (GP) and C Sun, eyeing fast growing demand for miniLED backlighting, have introduced corresponding manufacturing equipment, according to industry sources.

Mass transfer of miniLED chips on backplanes involves lamination of film used to protect such chips and the film has to be removed later, GP said, adding precise lamination is important and setting optimal parameters for this is essential. It has developed customizable vacuum pressing equipment for the lamination process.

C Sun has developed automatic roller film laminators, vacuum film laminating lines, automatic film-removing equipment and ovens.

GP has reported consolidated revenues of NT$156.3 million (US$5.5 million) for March, increasing 20.48% sequentially and 23.33% on year, and those of NT$434.0 million for January-March grew 16.29% on year.

C Sun had consolidated revenues of NT$572.3 million for March rising 46.31% sequentially and 70.14% on year, and those of NT$1.384 billion for January-March hiked 80.31% on year.