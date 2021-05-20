IC equipment maker Group Up enjoys strong demand for IC substrates

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Group Up Industrial (GP) has landed significant amounts of orders, particularly those catering to the manufacture of ABF substrates and BT substrates for AiP modules this year, according to the Taiwan-based maker dedicated to supplying automation and semiconductor dry process equipment.

GP indicated its factory capacity will remain fully utilized through the third quarter of 2021, buoyed by growing demand for ABF substrates for use in 5G and AI related device applications. Demand for BT-based substrates has also been fueled by more terminal devices equipped with antenna-in-package modules, the equipment maker said.

GP remains optimistic about its future growth, driven by promising demand for advanced packaging, electric vehicles (EV) and smart IoT applications.

GP has expanded its factory site in Taiwan with an additional 3,306 square meters, which will boost the equipment firm's overall production capacity by 10-15%, the company noted. The additional output will contribute to GP's revenue starting 2022, it added.

GP disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through April increased nearly 14% from a year earlier to NT$586 million (US$20.9 million). The company's net profit surged 47.8% on year to NT$96 million in the first quarter of 2021, with gross margin staying above 40%.