NAND flash ASP to fall 10-15% in 1Q21, says TrendForce

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

NAND flash ASPs are forecast to decline 10-15% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021, when bit output grew 6% on quarter, according to TrendForce.

TrendForce expects NAND flash ASPs to register sequential drops throughout 2021 "since the number of NAND suppliers far exceeds DRAM suppliers and the bit supply remains high."

Samsung, YMTC, SK Hynix and Intel will be actively expanding their NAND chip output in the first quarter of 2021, said TrendForce, adding that oversupply in the industry will worsen.

Meanwhile, DRAM ASPs are expected to stop falling with a potential slight increase in the first quarter of 2021, TrendForce said. The market has gone through inventory adjustments over the past couple of weeks, and buyers are more willing to build up inventory levels.

ASPs for mobile DRAM including discrete and MCP devices will be "mostly flat" in the first quarter of 2021, while server DRAM ASPs will rise by up to 5% on quarter, according to TrendForce. Meanwhile PC DRAM ASPs will register about flat growth sequentially, while ASPs for specialty DRAM and graphics DRAM will climb up to 8% and 5-10%, respectively.