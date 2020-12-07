Bits + chips
Memory module firms wary of Micron fab outage
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Supply-side uncertainty arising from a recent power outage at Micron Technology's DRAM fab in Taiwan is prompting memory module houses to stop taking new orders and adopt a wait-and-see attitude, according to industry sources.

The article you are trying to open requires News database subscription. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
  2. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  3. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.