NOR flash to be in short supply with prices to rise 5% in 1H21

Microsoft, CIRC jointly develop surveillance drone solution 18min ago in IT + CE

China new energy car sales rise in November 31min ago in Green energy

Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers to enjoy gross margin growth 10h 49min ago in Before Going to Press

Prosperity Dielectrics steps up development for LTCC devices 10h 56min ago in Before Going to Press

NAND flash controller suppliers mull price hike 11h 5min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan backend firms see strong demand for display driver IC, flash device controllers 11h 10min ago in Before Going to Press

Harvatek expects micro LED product sales to grow in 2021 11h 13min ago in Before Going to Press

Pegatron chairman urges government to ease restraints on hiring foreign professionals 11h 17min ago in Before Going to Press

China IC foundry output to continue growth in 2021, says Digitimes Research 11h 28min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan backend firms engaged in development for silicon photonics solutions 11h 39min ago in Before Going to Press

IPC maker Adlink optimistic about 2021 11h 53min ago in Before Going to Press

EIH partners with Microview for e-paper solutions 12h 4min ago in Before Going to Press

Pegatron on track to commence investment project in India, says chairman 12h 10min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan PCB output value to top NT$300 billion in 2020, says MOEA 12h 13min ago in Before Going to Press