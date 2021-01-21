DRAM prices to rise through 3Q21

DRAM prices are expected to rise through the third quarter of 2021 before heading for a correction in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.
DRAM prices are expected to rise through the third quarter of 2021 before heading for a correction in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.
LitePoint, a US-based wireless test solution provider, offers turnkey over-the-air test solutions from...
Mobile, telecom, computing trends
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
Global large-size LCD panel shipments will fall at a CAGR of -0.3% 2020 through 2025, while shipments of small-to-medium-size...
Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's PC monitor shipments in the third quarter of 2020 grew 6.9% sequentially and 4.1% on year.
Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's TV shipments arrived at 8.46 million units in the third quarter of 2020, up 34.7% sequentially and up 11.9% on year.
Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021
Taiwan-based makers' server-related revenues are expected to climb 7.6% on year in 2021, buoyed by growing demand from cloud...
China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025
China government has always attached great importance to advances of the semiconductor sector, but semiconductors' vital role...
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
Global large-size LCD panel shipments will fall at a CAGR of -0.3% 2020 through 2025, while shipments of small-to-medium-size...