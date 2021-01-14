Samsung considers lowering NAND flash prices as early as 1Q21, sources say

Samsung Electronics may initiate price cuts on its NAND flash chips as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021, which may trigger a price war among major NAND flash chipmakers, according to industry sources.
