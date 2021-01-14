Bits + chips
Samsung considers lowering NAND flash prices as early as 1Q21, sources say
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics may initiate price cuts on its NAND flash chips as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021, which may trigger a price war among major NAND flash chipmakers, according to industry sources.

The article you are trying to open requires News database subscription. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.