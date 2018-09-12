KLA-Tencor seeing robust fab tool demand from China

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Demand from China's semiconductor industry is set to witness robust growth, according to fab toolmaker KLA-Tencor, which expects China to become its largest market in 2019.

The development of China's chipmaking industry is accelerating, said Oreste Donzella, KLA-Tencor's senior VP and chief marketing officer. Chipmaking equipment demand from China has been rising, driven by local chipmakers' expansion and also foreign companies' investment, Donzella indicated.

In the IC manufacturing sector, China's domestic chipmakers including SMIC, Huahong and HLMC have gradually enhanced their manufacturing and technology capabilities, Donzella observed. Meanwhile, China has attracted investment from the world's major foundries including Samsung and TSMC.

Several major non-China based chipmakers, such as UMC, is being invited to partner with China's local governments to set up joint venture fabs locally, Donzella continued. China as a proportion of KLA-Tencor's total shipments has climbed approaching the level equivalent to South Korea, according to Donzella.

China will likely outpace South Korea and become KLA-Tencor's largest market in 2019, said Donzella.

Commenting on the ongoing US-China trade war, Donzella expressed concerns about its negative impact given that China has become a major market for semiconductors. The impact on US-based equipment suppliers like KLA-Tencor is currently "very limited," but further escalation of the trade war would be a concern.

In addition, Donzella commented that fewer players moving to 7nm process technology will not have a significant impact on the fab tool market since the chip market will still be driven by growth coming from AI, 5G and other emerging applications. The impact on the fab tool market will therefore be minimal, Donzella said.

KLA-Tencor announced recently two new defect inspection products for advanced IC packaging - the Kronos 1080 and ICOS F160 - which join the company's portfolio of defect inspection, metrology and data analysis systems that help accelerate packaging yield and increase die sort accuracy.