Global semiconductor equipment billings stay high in 2Q18
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings, which hit a record high of US$17 billion in the first quarter of 2018, slipped 1% sequentially to US$16.7 billion in the second quarter, according to SEMI.

The billings level for second-quarter 2018 represented a 19% increase compared to a year earlier, said SEMI.

China saw the largest sequential growth among all regions in the second quarter, with equipment billings rising 44% on quarter to US$3.79 billion, SEMI indicated. China unseated Taiwan as the world's second-largest market for semiconductor equipment in the first quarter.

Korea remained the largest market for semiconductor equipment in the second quarter, with sales of US$4.86 billion, SEMI disclosed.

Taiwan fell to the fourth position with sales of US$2.19 billion in the second quarter, while Japan moved to the third spot with sales of US$2.28 billion, SEMI said.

