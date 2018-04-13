GlobalWafers order visibility clear through 2020

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, a supplier of semiconductor silicon wafers, has reported clear order visibility through 2020.

GlobalWafers saw its net profits climb to a record high of NT$5.275 billion (US$180.7 million) in 2017, while revenues jumped 150.8% on year to NT$46.21 billion. Rising product ASPs, as well as its acquisition of SunEdison Semiconductor, led to the positive results.

The tight supply of semiconductor silicon wafers is unlikely to ease for at least the next two years, according to industry observers. The longtime buyer's market has shifted to a seller's market since early 2017.

Chips for emerging automotive electronics, IoT, AI and cryptocurrency mining applications have been stimulating wafer demand, the observers said. On the supply side, the top-5 vendors which hold collectively an over 90% share of the market still have no plans to expand substantially their production capacities, the observers added.

GlobalWafers is among the world's top-5 semiconductor silicon wafer providers, along with Japan's Shin-Etsu and Sumco, Germany-based Siltronic and South Korea's SK Siltron.

Doris Hsu, chairwoman of GlobalWafers, commented that semiconductor wafer prices will continue rising in 2018 and 2019. Prices for 6-, 8- and 12-inch silicon wafers all look bullish, Hsu indicated.

GlobalWafers has started receiving orders for 2020, said Hsu, adding that more than half of the orders have been already confirmed. The company is optimistic about its operations over the next three years, but currency exchange rate fluctuations will be a concern, Hsu noted.

In 2017, sales of 8- and 12-inch wafers each accounted for about 40% of the company revenues, Hsu said. The sales proportions will continue to expand in 2018 to buoy further GlobalWafers' margin performance, Hsu indicated.

GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, April 2018