GlobalWafers reaches MoU with South Korea government

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

GlobalWafers has reached a MoU with the government of South Korea for the silicon wafer company to expand production capacity at its local plant in South Korea, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

Speculation started circulating in April GlobalWafers had struck a deal with a provincial government in South Korea for expansion of its local plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. GlobalWafers plans to invest a total of about KRW480 billion (US$449 million) in the expansion, which is scheduled to take place by 2020, a Yonhap report quoted government sources as indicating.

Details of GlobalWafers' MoU with the South Korea government will be available for disclosure as early as the end of September, Hsu said, without elaborating further.

GlobalWafers' planned 12-inch wafer production expansion in South Korea is to ramp up its shipments to mainly Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, industry observers believe.

In addition, GlobalWafers is teaming up with Japan's Ferrotec to ramp up new 8-inch silicon wafer capacity for the China market. GlobalWafers also acquired the silicon business of Denmark-based Topsil Semiconductor Materials, and SunEdison Semiconductor to scale up its operations.

GlobalWafers has received orders occupying all its capacity through 2020, and the company is already in talks with its customers about supply contracts beyond 2021, according to Hsu.

GlobalWafers is among the world's major silicon wafer suppliers, along with Shin-Etsu, Sumco, Siltronic and SK Siltron, which have seen their supply fall short of demand since 2017. According to SEMI, Korea's soaring investments in memory and China's massive and ongoing government investments to beef up fab production are key drivers of the stubbornly low wafer inventory levels throughout 2017 and, now, into 2018.

Semico Research has forecast that total wafer demand will reach 120.8 million 300mm wafer equivalents in 2018, up 5.2% on year. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the IoT category - especially in automotive, industrial and home automation - has helped boost semiconductor revenues which are expected to increase over 8.5% in 2018, Semico Research noted.

GlobalWafers chairperson Doris Hsu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2018