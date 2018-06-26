GlobalWafers to run at full capacity through 2020

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

GlobalWafers has enjoyed robust 12- and 8-inch silicon wafer demand, while having its supply of 6-inch wafers fall far short of demand, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

Tight supply is already being seen for both 12- and 8-inch wafers, said Hsu, adding that the supply of 6-inch wafers has also been "tigher-than-expected" due to several orders transferred from 8-inch manufacturing as well as strong demand for power semiconductor devices.

GlobalWafers has seen its production lines run at full capacity utilization, which will persist through 2020. The silicon wafer company is also in talks with several customers eager to secure steady supply from 2021 to 2025, Hsu indicated. Those customers also include China-based ones, which generate about 10% of GlobalWafers' total revenues.

Market observers believe that GlobalWafers has seen clear order visibility through 2025, when the silicon wafer segment will likely remain a seller's market. The Taiwan-based silicon wafer supplier, which is currently ranked third worldwide after Shin-Etsu and Sumco, is also expected to enjoy robust revenue and profit growth in the next two years, according to the observers.

Acquiring SunEdison Semiconductor in 2016 has made GlobalWafers the world's third-largest silicon wafer provider. GlobalWafers also acquired the silicon business of Denmark-based Topsil Semiconductor Materials earlier in 2016, and Japan-based Covalent Silicon in 2012.

Shin-Etsu, Sumco, GlobalWafers, Siltronic and SK Siltron collectively hold a 95% share of the global silicon wafer market.

In addition, commenting on GlobalWafers' fellow China-based competitors in the 6-inch wafer segment, Hsu said their 6-inch wafer manufacturing technology is quite mature. Nevertheless, amortization and depreciation give GlobalWafers an advantage over the competitors, Hsu indicated. GlobalWafers also has no plans to build additional new capacity or cut its quotes to compete with these China-based rivals in the 6-inch wafer segment, Hsu added.

Hsu forecast GlobalWafers will post sequential revenue growth for the 10th consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2018. The company's revenues for the second half of the year will outperform those for the first half, driven by improved production efficiency, and increases in both wafer shipments and ASPs, according to Hsu.

Hsu made the remarks at GlobalWafers' shareholders meeting on June 25. The company's shareholders approved the distribution of a NT$10 cash dividend per share for 2017, when the company reported record-high revenues and profits with EPS reaching NT$12.68.