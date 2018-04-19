GlobalWafers to expand 12-inch wafer production at Korea plant, report says

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Silicon wafer company GlobalWafers has struck a deal with a provincial government in South Korea for expansion of its local plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.

GlobalWafers has agreed in ine with the deal to expand production capacity of 12-inch silicon wafers at its Cheonan plant with investment totaling about KRW480 billion (US$449 million), the report quoted provincial government authorities as saying. The new capacity is expected to arrive in 2020.

Industry observers believe GlobalWafers' planned 12-inch wafer production expansion in South Korea is to fulfill orders placed by local chip vendors, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

GlobalWafers has not commented on the news prior to publication.