    Semi equipment billings hit record high in 2Q21, says SEMI
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 48% on year and 5% sequentially to a record high of US$24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI.

    China was the largest market for semiconductor equipment in the second quarter of 2021 with billings of US$8.22 billion, followed by South Korea with US$6.62 billion, SEMI disclosed. China saw the largest on-quarter growth among all regions during the quarter.

    Korea and Taiwan both had sequential decreases in the second quarter, said SEMI, adding that Taiwan ranked third with US$5.04 billion in equipment billings. Both regions saw over 40% on-year increases in the second quarter of 2021.

    Japan and North America rounded out the top-5 positions with equipment billings reaching US$1.77 billion and US$1.68 billion, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI.

    SEMI in its July report forecast that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment will surpass US$100 billion in 2022 - a new high - after jumping 34% to US$95.3 billion in 2021. Continuing investments by device makers in secular growth drivers are fueling the expansion of both the front-end and back-end semiconductor equipment segments, said the industry association.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
