    Semiconductor equipment billings reach record high for 6th consecutive month
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted US$3.67 billion in billings worldwide in June 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the sixth consecutive month, according to SEMI.

    The billings figure is 2.3% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.59 billion in May and is 58.4% higher than the June 2020 billings level of US$2.32 billion.

    "The semiconductor equipment market demonstrated extraordinary growth in the first half of 2021," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president, and CEO. "We are witnessing a structural shift in the industry marked by higher capital investments as demand for the semiconductors needed to power technologies unleashed by innovation and the digitization of economies continues to grow."

    Bits + chips IC manufacturing
