Semiconductor equipment billings reach record high for 6th consecutive month

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted US$3.67 billion in billings worldwide in June 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the sixth consecutive month, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 2.3% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.59 billion in May and is 58.4% higher than the June 2020 billings level of US$2.32 billion.

"The semiconductor equipment market demonstrated extraordinary growth in the first half of 2021," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president, and CEO. "We are witnessing a structural shift in the industry marked by higher capital investments as demand for the semiconductors needed to power technologies unleashed by innovation and the digitization of economies continues to grow."