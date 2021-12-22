中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h 4min ago
    Tech Chips + Components

    Semiconductor equipment billings hit record high in November 2021

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    IC manufacturing. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Billings among North American manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment climbed to a record high of US$3.93 billion in November 2021, according to SEMI.

    The billings figure is about 5% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.74 billion in October, and 50.6% above the November 2020 billings level of US$2.61 billion.

    "Billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers extended a robust uptrend to reach another new record in November," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Industry performance remains unprecedented despite persistent supply chain challenges."

    Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are forecast to reach a new high of US$103 billion in 2021, surging 44.7% from the previous industry record of US$71 billion in 2020, SEMI said previously. The growth is expected to continue with the global total semiconductor manufacturing equipment market expanding to US$114 billion by 2022.

