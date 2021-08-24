中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:24
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Semiconductor equipment billings rise again
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted US$3.86 billion in billings worldwide in July 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the seventh consecutive month, according to SEMI.

    The billings figure is 4.5% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.69 billion in June, and is 49.8% above the July 2020 billings level of US$2.57 billion, SEMI disclosed.

    "The start of the second half of 2021 further extends a robust sales uptrend for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Capacity demand across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain continues its strong growth, reflecting the role of semiconductor equipment as a key engine of digital transformation globally."

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    equipment semiconductor semiconductor equipment SIA
    Related stories
    Jul 28
    Semiconductor equipment billings reach record high for 6th consecutive month
    Jun 22
    Semiconductor equipment billings hit another record high
    May 25
    Semiconductor equipment billings rise again
    Apr 27
    Semiconductor equipment billings log record high for 3rd consecutive month
    Mar 24
    Semiconductor equipment billings set another record high
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023