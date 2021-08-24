Semiconductor equipment billings rise again

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted US$3.86 billion in billings worldwide in July 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the seventh consecutive month, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 4.5% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.69 billion in June, and is 49.8% above the July 2020 billings level of US$2.57 billion, SEMI disclosed.

"The start of the second half of 2021 further extends a robust sales uptrend for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Capacity demand across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain continues its strong growth, reflecting the role of semiconductor equipment as a key engine of digital transformation globally."