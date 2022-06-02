Global semiconductor equipment billings grow 5% in 1Q22, says SEMI

Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 5% on year to US$24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to SEMI.

"Year-over-year first quarter equipment revenue growth is in sync with positive forecasts for 2022 as the semiconductor industry continues its robust increase of fab capacity," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.

The billings figure represented a 10% on-quarter decline, however, SEMI disclosed.

"North America and Europe logged healthy quarter-over-quarter rises in equipment spending as they intensify efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking," Manocha indicated.

Europe saw the largest on-year growth among all regions in the first quarter of 2022, with sales jumping 119% to US$1.28 billion, SEMI said. North America also logged an impressive 96% on-year surge compared to a year earlier in the first quarter of 2022, when sales came to US$2.62 billion.

China, Korea, Taiwan and Japan all saw sequential decreases in the first quarter, SEMI said. Korea and Taiwan also experienced on-year drops during the quarter, whereas China and Japan posted increases.

China was the largest market for semiconductor equipment in the first quarter of 2022, with sales of US$7.57 billion, followed by Korea with sales of US$5.15 billion and Taiwan with US$4.88 billion, according to SEMI.